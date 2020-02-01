'Brady Bunch' Star Maureen McCormick Set To Return to HGTV To Host New Show

Maureen McCormick, beloved “Brady Bunch” star who played the eldest sister Marcia, is debuting a brand new series on HGTV called “Frozen in Time.”

McCormick soared to fame during her time on the hit sitcom “The Brady Bunch,” which ran from 1969 to 1974.

Now 63, McCormick is preparing to return to television on a more regular basis with a brand-new series centered around the theme of nostalgia.

The new show, “Frozen in Time,” is scheduled to debut in spring 2020.

“In HGTV’s new home renovation series Frozen in Time, designer Dan Vickery and A Very Brady Renovation’s Maureen McCormick will overhaul homes that are stuck in a design time warp,” the HGTV network announced.

“In each episode, Dan will bring the structure up-to-date, while Maureen sources beautiful decade-specific pieces that will give the home a refreshed look and a wink to its original era.”

McCormick appeared on several recent and successful HGTV features in 2019, most famously “A Very Brady Renovation,” which featured all six of “The Brady Bunch” siblings standing together once more on the stairs inside the Brady home.

McCormick returned to HGTV over the holidays for “A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition,” with guest star Ree Drummond, also known as “The Pioneer Woman.”

The premise of the special show was watching the Brady cast members prepare food with a ’70s twist in the Brady house under the supervision of Drummond, who said McCormick was “very good” in the kitchen, House Beautiful reported.

In December, McCormick appeared on television a second time as the co-host of “White House Christmas 2019,” with Alison Victoria, star of “Windy City Rehab.”

For all the younger siblings out there, don’t worry that “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!” is hogging the spotlight entirely.

Eve Plumb, who played famous middle sister Jan Brady, is also starring in her own show called “Generation Renovation,” which premiered on Christmas Eve with a pilot episode.

The home renovation show, starring Plumb, her husband Ken Pace and preservationist Brett Waterman, centers around updating houses that have been passed down through generations of family members.

