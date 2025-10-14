Alec and Stephen Baldwin Involved in Head-on Car Crash

On Monday, actor Alec Baldwin and his brother, Stephen Baldwin, were involved in an accident on Long Island in which Alec Baldwin drove into a tree.

Neither were injured, according to TMZ.

The 67-year-year-old actor was shown at the scene in which the Range Rover sustained significant front end damage.

Baldwin offered his side of the story in a vide oposted to Instagram. He said he had been on Long Island for the Hamptons Film Festival when the accident took place.

Add this to the growing genre: Alec Baldwin on the Phone After Doing Something Bad pic.twitter.com/M94UAXvbZI — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 13, 2025

“This morning I was in this car accident. Guy cut me off — a big garbage truck, I mean a garbage truck the size of a whale,” he said.

Baldwin noted that the vehicle he missed was immense.

“It must have been something commercial, for like taking away material from construction or something. It was the biggest garbage truck I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Alec Baldwin is looking good these day’s 👀 pic.twitter.com/eVFFbMaEYF — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 14, 2025

“To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big, fat tree, crushed my car — my wife’s car. I crushed my wife’s car. I feel bad about that. But it’s all fine, and I’m fine, and my brother’s fine.”

“My wife’s car is pretty smashed up,” he said, thanking the local police agencies that responded for their treatment of him.

Baldwin said he is heading to California and closed with a message to his wife, who was recently eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars.”

Alec and Stephen Baldwin drove their Range Rover straight into a tree in the Hamptons. pic.twitter.com/d413p24AIN — Digital Gal 🌸 (@DigitalGal_X) October 13, 2025

“I’m still so proud of my wife,” he said.

“Hilaria, I love you more than anything. I’m very proud of you,” he said.

Stephen Baldwin was also uninjured in the crash.

“Stephen is doing fine and is grateful no one was injured. He appreciates the concern, and he can confirm that he and Alec are both safe and well,” said Stephen’s publicist, James Moore, according to USA Today.

