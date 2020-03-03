Alex Trebek Donated an Incredible $100,000 to Homeless Shelter

Famed “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek donated a generous sum of money to help a non-profit homeless shelter in North Hollywood.

According to Fox News, Trebek, 79, gave $100,000 to the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, a faith-based ministry in Southern California.

Hope of the Valley focuses on providing “Hope, Hot Meals, Housing, Health Services and Healing” to anyone in need, per the organization’s website.

Ken Craft, founder and CEO of Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, confirmed the story of Trebek’s generosity on the non-profit’s Facebook page, which he said began with a phone call from the “Jeopardy!” host himself.

“Recently I was sitting in my office and I received a phone call from Alex Trebek. He said he would like a tour of our new shelter being built,” Craft wrote.

“I gave him a tour of the NoHo shelter and the navigation center. Two weeks after that, he asked if I would come to his house.”

“I went to his house and he said he wants to contribute to the homeless crisis and he handed me a check for $100,000,” Craft continued.

Per TMZ, Trebek handed Craft the check and said, “I hope this helps a little bit.”

Craft was left emotional and perhaps a bit starstruck.

“I gave him a hug and asked if I could have a picture, he said you’ll have to come to @jeopardy, so my wife and I went to Jeopardy and got a picture with Alex a couple weeks ago,” Craft wrote.

According to TMZ, Trebek invited Craft and his wife to the “Jeopardy!” stage so he could recognize them for their hard work and dedication to the Los Angeles community.

“I don’t normally do this, but I wanted to bring these two people on stage because they are making a difference in L.A.,” Craft recalled Trebek saying to the audience.

The new North Hollywood shelter will house over 80 beds and bathrooms and will have a laundry room and a commissary, TMZ reported, adding that a section of the facility will be named after Trebek.

“What an incredibly kind, gracious and generous man. We continue to pray for his health and healing. Thank you Alex and Jean Trebek!” Craft said.

Trebek explained to Fox News why he felt called to donate to Hope of the Valley.

“Homelessness is a serious problem,” Trebek said. “I wanted to do something, so I researched this charity, visited their facility, and personally saw the good work they are doing, and wanted to help. I hope others will do what they can as well.”

