American Bishop Puts Jesus Front and Center at Royal Wedding

“The Power of Love” was the theme of Presiding Bishop Michael Bruce Curry’s address to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during Saturday’s wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the U.K.

As reported by Fox News, the Episcopal Bishop’s address focused on the prime example of love upheld by the church: that of Jesus Christ.

“One scholar said it this way: ‘Jesus had founded the most revolutionary movement in human history: a movement built on the unconditional love of God for the world and the mandate to live that love,'” the Bishop said, quoting Charles Marsh’s “The Beloved Community.”

“And in so doing, to change lives and the world itself! There’s a reason,” he added. “He didn’t sacrifice his life for himself. Or anything he could get out of it. He did it for others, for the other, for the good and well-being of others. That’s love.”

The Bishop went on to quote Corinthians 13:4-7 as he stated love was not “jealous, rude, or boastful,” but rather “unselfish, sacrificial, kind and just.”

“This love, this is the way of Jesus,” Curry said. “And it’s game changer.”

Curry emphasized the power of love to heal wounds, end poverty and guide government, before eventually closing with “we gotta get ya’ll married.”

The address itself was given in front of a crowd of 600 guests, which included more than 30 members of the royal family.

There had been speculation as to who would be attending the royal wedding, though the event on Saturday saw individuals such as Oprah and George and Amal Clooney in attendance.

It’s estimated that nearly 100,000 “well-wishers” lined the streets to watch the procession, which lasted around 25 minutes.

“It was spectacular,” said visitor Jayne Ralph of Vancouver, who watched the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pass by.

Onlookers listened to the ceremony over loudspeakers throughout the area, and many sang along to “Stand By Me.”

“Being here with the crowds, and singing — it was quite moving,” Ralph added.

As reported by The Washington Post, once Markle becomes an official citizen of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II will become both her “grandmum-in-law” as well as her sovereign.

After waving to thousands of fans who lined the streets along the “Long Walk,” the horse-drawn carriage returned to Windsor Castle for the reception in St. George’s Hall, where Prince Harry quipped, “I’m ready for a drink now.”

