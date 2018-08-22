SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Angel Mom: How Many More Have To Die?

By Erin Coates
at 10:09am
Print

After police officials arrested and charged an illegal immigrant with first-degree murder in Mollie Tibbetts’ death, an “angel mom” asked “how many more” Americans have to die in order for the U.S. border to be secured.

“JUST HOW MANY MORE WILL IT TAKE FOR ALL OF AMERICA TO WAKE UP & GET BEHIND (President Donald Trump) 2 SECURE OUT BORDERS & CLEAN UP OUR COUNTRY,” angel mom Sabine Durden asked, according to Breitbart.

Durden’s son Dominic was killed by an illegal immigrant who turned the wrong way in an unlicensed truck and hit Dominic’s motorcycle in 2012. The driver had two felonies and two DUIs at the time of the crash. He was jailed for 35 days for the accident.

Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts’ body was found on August 21 after the girl had been missing since July 18.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee Reveals He Has Been Targeted by Facebook – ‘They Will Rue the Day’

Christhian Rivera, a Mexican national, told police that he followed Tibbetts in his car while she was jogging, Fox News reported. After Rivera started to jog with her, Tibbetts threatened to call the police, which made Rivera mad. Over a month later, Rivera led police to her body but said he could not remember many details of the incident in which she was killed.

Another angel mom, Mary Ann Mendoza, also responded to the news and asked, “What’s it going to take for our politicians to care about Americans safety?”

Mendoza’s son Brandon was killed in 2014 by an illegal immigrant who was driving drunk the wrong way on a highway, according to Breitbart.

During a rally in West Virginia, Trump said that the incident “should have never happened,” Fox News reported.

“You heard about today with the illegal alien coming in, very sadly, from Mexico and you saw what happened to that incredible, beautiful young woman?” Trump said. “Should have never happened. Illegally in our country.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds responded to the tragedy on Twitter. “As Iowans, we are heartbroken, and we are angry. We are angry that a broken immigration system allowed a predator like this to live in our community, and we will do all we can bring justice to Mollie’s killer.”

During the last spark in the immigration debate in June, angel moms joined Trump at the White House to talk about the permanent separation that takes place when illegal immigrants commit deadly crimes.

RELATED: Cruz Introduces Legislation, Empowers Local Officials with Resources To ‘Keep Our Children Safe’

“We don’t owe illegal aliens anything,” angel mom Agnes Gibboney said at the event. “We need to take care of our own. We have military. We have homeless people. We have children living in poverty. We need to take care of our own.”

Her son, Ronald da Silva, was slain in 2002 by an illegal immigrant who was part of a gang.

“The media doesn’t report truthfully what separation of families really is,” Gibboney said on Fox News. She held up a picture of her son’s tombstone and continued, “I would like to show what real separation of families is. This is what separates my son and myself … a coffin and six feet of dirt.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence; Michael Candelori/Shutterstock.com

April Ryan Demands Sarah Sanders Pay for Her Personal Body Guard

Jack Davis

Watch: Great White Shark Gets Dolphin Meal Snatched by Something Even Bigger

Dick Morris

Robert F Kennedy Department of Justice building entrance "The Place of Justice is a Hallowed Place" engraved in stone above the doorPamela Au / Shutterstock

Dick Morris: We Said It Before, Now It’s Proven – DOJ at Center of Dossier Conspiracy

Chuck Ross

Robert MuellerSaul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Mueller Claims Trump Aide Impeded FBI Investigation, Recommends 6 Months Lockup

Neetu Chandak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looks on during a bill signing event at John Jay College, May 1, 2018 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill ensuring domestic abusers are prohibited from possessing handguns and long guns in New York State. The bill also prohibits anyone with an outstanding warrant, felony or other serious offenses from receiving or renewing a firearm license.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Cuomo Attempts To Take GOP Candidate’s 30-Second Ad Off Air

The Western Journal

An adviser to a Democratic legislative leader helped a liberal group put a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin on brief display at the Colorado state capitol building near a spot reserved for a portrait of President Donald Trump.

Colorado Capitol Worker’s Trump Prank Ends in Stripped Credentials

Jack Davis

Asia Argento in a pair of sunglasses at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2018.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Underage Sexual Assault Scandal Rocks #MeToo Icon

Neetu Chandak

Judge John Bates in suit and tie.

Judge Reverses Himself, Hands Trump Big DACA Win

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.