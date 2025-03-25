Share
News
Six packs of Michelob Ultra and Bud Light are displayed at a grocery store in a file photo from December 2024 taken in San Anselmo, California.
Six packs of Michelob Ultra and Bud Light are displayed at a grocery store in a file photo from December 2024 taken in San Anselmo, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Anheuser-Busch Pulls the Plug: LGBT Parade Organizers Scrambling After Funds Vanish

 By Jack Davis  March 25, 2025 at 4:38pm
Share

Two years after its Bud Light debacle cost Anheuser-Busch millions of customers and dollars, the brewing giant has taken a major step away from showing its LGBT colors.

Anheuser-Busch has dropped its support of the St. Louis Pride festival, according to KSDK-TV.

Pride St. Louis called the change “especially painful.”

Currently, the June festival has fallen short by more than $150,000 compared to what it raised in 2024. As a result, it has begun a fundraising campaign.

The company supported Pride-themed events for 30 years, Pride St. Louis President Marty Zuniga said, according to St. Louis Public Radio.

“For them to walk away from the table in negotiations, simply to note that, ‘we just don’t see the value in it anymore,’ it’s like a bad breakup,” he said, adding that he was “deeply disappointed” in the company.

Jordan Braxton, a representative of Pride St. Louis, estimated that in recent years, Anheuser-Busch donated about $70,000 worth of cash and in-kind support, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The company has not issued a statement about the change, and did not immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for a comment.

According to Forbes, Pride events across the country have seen a decline in donations.

Do you ever drink Anheuser-Busch products?

San Francisco Pride executive director Suzanne Ford has said her organization is down about $300,000 in donations, which is about 10 percent of its $3.2 million budget.

Chris Piedmont, NYC Pride’s media director, said some corporate sponsors have cut back, while others have hedged on making a commitment.

Pride Houston reported that some companies cut donations by as much as 75 percent, with corporate sponsorships overall down about $100,000.

Bud Light began its downfall in 2023 by partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, sparking a boycott that sent sales into a tailspin.

Bud Light sales had dropped 29.9 percent year-over-year as of Jan. 20, 2024, according to data from Bump Williams Consulting, according to Fox Business. One former executive said the impact lingers.

Related:
Amazon Hit with Expanding Boycott After Viewers Notice Seemingly Innocent Piece of Jewelry's 'Vile' Meaning

“They haven’t at all [recovered],” former Anheuser-Busch President of Operations Anson Frericks said in February.

“They continue to shed customers,” Frericks said.

“I think that’s one of the most interesting parts about this story is that they lost 30 percent of their customers,” he pointed out. “Millions of customers, billions of dollars of shareholder value over the last couple of years.

“Their customers are asking them, ‘Hey, what is Bud Light going to be, moving forward? Is it gonna be more than Shane Gillis and fun in football, or is it Dylan Mulvaney?’ Until the company really comes back and says clearly what Bud Light is going to be, I don’t know if any of their loyal customers are going to come back,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Anheuser-Busch Pulls the Plug: LGBT Parade Organizers Scrambling After Funds Vanish
'Zombie Drug' Explodes, Doctor Warns About Deadly Surge from Southern Border
Trump Pardons Hunter Biden's Former Business Partner: 'They Destroyed Him'
Hardball: Forget Tariffs, Trump Is Cutting Off Most Precious Resource from Mexico - Water
Routine Traffic Stop Turns Into Heroic Rescue Thanks to Observant Trooper
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation