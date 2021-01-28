Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York smugly gloated that President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion climate change platform mirrors her radical Green New Deal initiative.

“It’s almost as if we helped shape the platform,” Ocasio-Cortez remarked on Twitter, along with an emoji of a winking face.

It’s almost as if we helped shape the platform 😉 https://t.co/zXn3VcAbYw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 27, 2021

The self-described democratic socialist was reacting to a tweet by NBC News reporter Geoff Bennett, who suggested that Biden — who has been entangled in multiple plagiarism scandals — had copied the Green New Deal and tried to pass it off as his own.

“It’s striking how much of Biden’s climate executive actions reflect major elements of the Green New Deal — tackling climate change while addressing economic/racial injustice — without actually *being the Green New Deal,” Bennett tweeted. “Some political sleight of hand.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s chilling observation confirmed the suspicions of many conservatives, who repeatedly warned that Biden is not a moderate but a Trojan horse for socialism.

Just two weeks into his dubious presidency, Biden has enacted a flurry of executive actions aimed at appeasing the far-left faction of the Democratic Party, which has made climate change a centerpiece of its extremist agenda.

On Wednesday, Biden signed a series of executive orders declaring that “climate considerations shall be an essential element of United States foreign policy and national security.”

Is Biden's agenda a copy of the far left's radical policies? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Critics warn that Biden’s policies will result in widespread job losses and force Americans to pay more for gas and utilities.

Conservatives contend that not only is Biden’s environmental platform impractical and based on sham “science,” but it also will decimate the U.S. economy.

These are the same criticisms that were leveled at Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal resolution back in 2019. At the time, Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore torched AOC for her hypocrisy and epic ignorance.

Moore pointed out that AOC was a rabid consumer of gas-guzzling car services such as Lyft and Uber. Meanwhile, she admonished everyone else to take the bus — or the world would end in 12 years.

A damning 2019 New York Post article excoriated the congresswoman, saying she claims she “wants to save the planet with her Green New Deal, but she keeps tripping over her own giant carbon footprint.”

RELATED: Betrayal? Goya Board Took Trump Supporters' Money, Now Reportedly Censures CEO Over Trump Support

The article noted that Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign “heavily relied on those combustible-engine cars — even though a subway station was just 138 feet from her Elmhurst campaign office.”

“She listed 1,049 transactions for Uber, Lyft, Juno and other car services, federal filings show,” the Post reported. “In all, Ocasio-Cortez spent $29,365.70 on those emissions-spewing vehicles, along with car and van rentals — even though her Queens HQ was a one-minute walk to the 7 train.”

The report contrasted AOC’s heavy reliance on car services with the actions of her Democratic peer, then-Rep. Max Rose, who listed only 329 transactions for similar services.

Environmental activist Patrick Moore slammed Ocasio-Cortez’s farcical hypocrisy.

Whoops, @AOC is a gas-guzzler. If only she realized that the CO2 she is emitting was helping plants grow healthier and increasing crop yields on farms around NYC. Then she could be sane. https://t.co/wEvJ8Tagrd — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) March 3, 2019

In February 2019, Moore mocked AOC as a “pompous little twit” who was unaware that her push to ban fossil fuels “would bring about mass death.”

Pompous little twit. You don’t have a plan to grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get the food into the cities. Horses? If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating. You would bring about mass death. — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) February 23, 2019

Moore further insisted that AOC’s half-baked Green New Deal would not only bankrupt the country, but it would eradicate “all life on Earth.”

‘@AOC ‘s Green New Deal calls for:

“(J) removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.”https://t.co/t9HuWwC1rI

Technically (scientifically) this would mean removing all H2O vapour and all CO2 which would mean the eradication of all life on Earth.

Brilliant. 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/i91rvW0HXI — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) February 19, 2019

So if Biden‘s climate policies are a mirror-copy of AOC’s Green New Deal, we’re in for a terrifying four years.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.