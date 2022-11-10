Parler Share
Commentary
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing a maroon mask
Commentary
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks round to listen to a question at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 10, 2021. (Alastair Grant / AP file photo)

AOC Rages as Democrats Underperform in New York, Demands Party Leader Resign

 By George Upper  November 10, 2022 at 7:57am
Parler Share

Tuesday night’s election may not have turned into the red tsunami for which many political prognosticators had hoped, but there were definitely bright spots.

Votes are still being counted, but Republicans look all but certain to hold a majority in the U.S. House once the dust has cleared, and the jury is still out with regard to who will control the Senate starting next year.

And then there’s New York. You know Republicans had a good Election Night in New York when Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez starts throwing recriminations around on social media.

Even left-leaning Politico was forced to admit that things did not go well for Democrats in the Empire State this week.

“The GOP’s hoped-for red wave looked a lot more like a national ripple in the wake of Election Day — except for deep blue New York, where Republicans picked up three House seats — including defeating the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee,” Politico wrote Wednesday morning.

Trending:
Dems' Worst Nightmare Sends Opponent Running with Tail Between Legs, Race Called Right as Polls Closed

Those results were enough to set AOC off.

In a series of after-action tweets Wednesday morning, the darling of the far left railed against the insider politics that protected members of the political class at the expense of what she saw as the best interests of New York voters.

And here’s something I don’t say very often: Ocasio-Cortez is not wrong. She and I would undoubtedly disagree a great deal on what actually constitutes the best interests of New York voters, but I think we’d largely agree that they haven’t been well served by the ruling political elites in the deep blue stronghold.

Related:
Watch: Dem Candidate Flashes Beer Can During Closing Argument, Tells Us How He Thinks Election Day Is Going to Go

Even The New York Times seemed to agree. (You read that right: The New York Times.)

“[I]n a state where they are outnumbered by registered Democrats by more than two to one, Republicans posted their strongest statewide performance in decades, using crime and inflation to outrun their party’s performance nationally,” The Times wrote Wednesday. “With the vast majority of the votes counted, Ms. Hochul’s margin looked more like that of a governor of a hotly contested swing state than deep blue New York.”

The Times also pointed at the “shocking upset” of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who had led the Democrats’ House campaign strategy.

I’m not sure how much of a “shocking upset” that was, especially given that RealClearPolitics had rated the race in Maloney’s 18th Congressional District a toss-up going into Tuesday. But it’s clear that AOC was both shocked and upset by how the election went in her home state.

And if AOC isn’t happy about something, that’s a pretty good sign for American democracy and individual liberty — or at least for Republicans.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




AOC Rages as Democrats Underperform in New York, Demands Party Leader Resign
Iowa Becomes Completely Red State as It Elects All Republican US House Members in Midterms
Ballots Have Now Gone Missing After Dominion Voting Machine Disaster
Dead Democrat Wins Race in Deep Red State
Disney Takes $20 Billion Nosedive to Lowest Level in 2.5 Years, Now Faces a Critical Decision
See more...

Conversation