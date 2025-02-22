George Clooney admitted on Thursday that the media failed to properly cover the declining health of now-former President Joe Biden amid the campaign, also acknowledging that the Democrats meanwhile failed to communicate a compelling message to the country.

The actor told The New York Times that he finally realized Biden was in a questionable state last June when he witnessed former President Barack Obama having to lead him off the stage at a fundraiser.

“I saw him for hours a year earlier at the Kennedy Center, and I saw someone much less sharp,” Clooney said.

“I’ve always liked Joe Biden, and I like him still,” he clarified.

Clooney agreed that the media “dropped the ball” when covering the former commander-in-chief, while the campaign did themselves no favors in its failed attempts to explain away the nation’s economic woes.

“The Biden administration was terrible at explaining that we’re a world economy, where we were actually doing better than all the other G7 countries,” Clooney said.

“They were bad at telling the story because their messenger was not working at his best, to say the least,” he added.

Clooney notably wrote a guest opinion piece for The New York Times after Biden faced President Donald Trump in a debate last summer, urging him to step down even though he faced pressure not to write the article.

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” Clooney wrote in his guest essay last year.

“He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

It’s certainly noteworthy that a longtime liberal actor broke ranks from other Democrats to speak clearly against the party’s nominee.

But what’s even more noteworthy is the fact that Clooney was so isolated from reality that he only learned in the summer of 2024 that Biden wasn’t quite there mentally.

The typical conservative, who reads news outlets critical of Biden and who looks at largely free social media platforms like X, has known for years about Biden’s not-so-subtle decline.

There were truly countless liberals, however, who were taken aback when their anointed leader was found tongue-tied and confused while debating against Trump.

Only when they were forced to see Biden without the filter of selective editing and glowing coverage supplied by the media did they even begin to notice that there was a problem.

Clooney is right. The media did indeed drop the ball.

The Democratic Party undoubtedly suffered as a result in the elections last year.

But worst of all, the country suffered.

