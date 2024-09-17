Share
Far-right activists hold an 'Enough is Enough' protest on August 02, 2024 in Sunderland, England. After the murders of three girls in Southport earlier this week, misinformation spread via social media and fueled acts of violent rioting from far-right actors across England. While they prefer to be called 'concerned parents', their actions point to racial hatred with a particular focus on Islamophobia thus targeting mosques. (Drik / Getty Images)

12-Year-Old Boy Becomes Youngest to Be Arrested in UK Riots

 By The Associated Press  September 17, 2024 at 10:30am
A 12-year-old boy who threw stones at police during rioting outside a mosque has become the youngest person to be sentenced so far over riots that erupted in England this summer.

The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, had earlier admitted to a charge of violent disorder in the town of Southport on July 31.

District Judge Wendy Lloyd sentenced the boy Tuesday to a three-month curfew order and a 12-month referral order, which requires him to commit to a rehabilitative program.

She told the boy the riots had “shaken society to the core.” “It was an angry mob and you chose to be part of it,” she said.

Rioting in Southport kicked off soon after a stabbing attack at a dance class in the town that left three young girls dead. False rumors spread online that the suspect in the attack was an asylum-seeker.

The boy was part of a crowd of hundreds of rioters who set a police van on fire and tried to storm the Southport Islamic Society Mosque.

The violence quickly spread around towns and cities around the country, but the unrest fizzled out after the swift charging and sentencing of those found to be involved.

Police have made more than 1,000 arrests and brought more than 800 charges.

Conversation