SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

2 senators ask judiciary chairman to delay nominee’s hearing

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 3:49pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — California’s two Democratic senators are asking the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee to postpone a planned hearing on a Los Angeles lawyer nominated as a federal appeals court judge.

Sens. Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein asked Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham not to move forward with a hearing Wednesday on Kenneth Lee’s nomination to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary panel, said in a letter with Harris that Lee has repeatedly failed to turn over dozens of controversial writings, including on voting rights, race and civil rights. The senators say his refusal to turn over the documents obstructs the Senate’s vetting process for judicial nominees and suggests Lee “may continue to hold extreme and controversial views” outside the judicial mainstream.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







2 senators ask judiciary chairman to delay nominee’s hearing
Senators seek briefing on journalist, activist surveillance
Trump budget previews campaign agenda of reruns
New Mexico: Military needs to do more to clean up jet fuel
US sanctions Russia based bank for its work in Venezuela
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×