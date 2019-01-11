’90 Day Fiance’ figure accused of attacking husband in Vegas

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a Brazilian woman featured on a TV show about people who receive U.S. immigration visas while planning marriage has been arrested and accused of attacking her husband in Las Vegas.

Officer Jacinto Rivera said 32-year-old Larissa Dos Santos Lima was jailed early Friday on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge at a home east of the Las Vegas Strip.

An attorney who represented Dos Santos Lima in the past didn’t immediately respond to messages.

Rivera says Dos Santos Lima accused husband Colt Johnson of attacking her, but officers determined she was the primary aggressor.

Court records show Dos Santos Lima was arrested twice before in Las Vegas, in June and November, on a similar misdemeanor charge. Both cases were dismissed.

Dos Santos Lima and Johnson are featured on the TLC show “90 Day Fiance.”

