Attorneys argue over evidence for ex-Minneapolis cop’s trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge is expected to hear arguments about evidentiary issues ahead of the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the 2017 shooting death of an unarmed Australian woman.

Thirty-three-year-old Mohamed Noor is charged with second-degree intentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors are expected to argue they have a right to use Noor’s pretrial silence against him. The defense disagrees. Several other issues will also be addressed, including whether Noor’s prior behavior as a police officer can be used as evidence.

Noor’s trial begins April 1. Court documents indicate he will argue he was defending himself and others on the night of the shooting.

