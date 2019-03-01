SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Attorneys argue over evidence for ex-Minneapolis cop’s trial

FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor arrives at the Hennepin County Government Center for a hearing in Minneapolis. The former Minneapolis police officer charged in the 2017 shooting death of an Australian woman is scheduled to appear in court as attorneys for both sides argue several issues before trial. Prosecutors have charged Noor with second-degree intentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was shot after she called 911 to report a possible assault. Noor hasn't entered a plea, but court documents indicate he'll plead not guilty. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 10:24pm
Modified February 28, 2019 at 11:16pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge is expected to hear arguments about evidentiary issues ahead of the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the 2017 shooting death of an unarmed Australian woman.

Thirty-three-year-old Mohamed Noor is charged with second-degree intentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors are expected to argue they have a right to use Noor’s pretrial silence against him. The defense disagrees. Several other issues will also be addressed, including whether Noor’s prior behavior as a police officer can be used as evidence.

Noor’s trial begins April 1. Court documents indicate he will argue he was defending himself and others on the night of the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Officials say Trump overstated Kim’s demand on sanctions
World Cup race in Sochi cancelled over poor piste conditions
Asian markets rise on China-US trade prospects
Police: Death toll in Somalia bombing, clashes rises to 18
Alaska’s 47th Iditarod sled dog race kicks off this weekend
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×