SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and UConn top seeds in reveal

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey thanks Baylor center Kalani Brown (21) as she head to the bench in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 76-44. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 5:52pm
Modified March 4, 2019 at 5:58pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and UConn are the No. 1 seeds in the second NCAA Top 16 reveal.

The Lady Bears remained the No. 1 overall team and would be the top seed in the Greensboro Region, according to the potential seedings revealed Monday night. The Cardinals would be the No. 1 seed in Chicago. Notre Dame would head out to Portland and UConn would be in Albany.

If the seeds were to hold, the defending champion Fighting Irish would have to play Oregon in the regional final. Other No. 2 seeds in the reveal are Mississippi State, Iowa and Stanford.

The three seeds are Oregon State, Maryland, N.C. State and South Carolina.

Miami, Iowa State, Texas A&M and Syracuse round out the potential top 16 teams, which would host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. All those teams would play at home with South Carolina playing the first two rounds in Charlotte because the Gamecocks’ home court is being used for the men’s opening rounds.

TRENDING: Massive Alligator Takes the Internet by Storm, Biologist Promises This Is Not a Hoax

The Final Four will be back in Tampa on April 5 and April 7. This is the third straight year that the women will have their national semifinals and finals on a Friday-Sunday format. Before last season, the Final Four hadn’t used that format since 2002.

___

Follow Doug Feinberg at https://twitter.com/DougFeinberg

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and UConn top seeds in reveal
Force-fed detainees deported to India
Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant
Who’s hearing from House Democrats: Trump’s family, business
Maryland Gov. Hogan: ‘Never say never’ to Trump challenge
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×