SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Hawaii Family's Meticulous Efforts Pay Off as Prized Avocado Grows to World Record Weight

From left, Kula Country Farms employee Meridyth Sealey, Loihi Pokini and Mark Pokini pose in the kitchen during the avocado's first weigh-in.Juliane Pokini via APFrom left, Kula Country Farms employee Meridyth Sealey, Loihi Pokini and Mark Pokini pose in the kitchen during the avocado's first weigh-in Dec. 13, 2018. (Juliane Pokini via AP)

By AP Reports
Published October 11, 2019 at 9:12am
Print

A Hawaii family has won a place with the Guinness World Records for the world’s heaviest avocado.

The Pokini family from the island of Maui received the Guinness certificate this week for the avocado weighing 5.6 pounds, The Maui News reported Thursday.

The average avocado weighs about 6 ounces, according to Guinness officials.

The Pokini family’s avocado tree is more than 10 years old and 20 feet tall.

Mark Pokini planted it when his son was born, using a seed from his brother-in-law’s tree on Oahu island, he said.

TRENDING: Breaking Report: It's Starting to Look Like Mueller Lied Under Oath

Mark and Juliane Pokini and their son, Loihi, applied in December for the Guinness recognition involving a tough verification process by the company known as the chronicler of the world’s record achievements.

The family in 2018 entered another avocado, but it did not meet all the elements of the Guinness verification process requiring input from a certified horticulturalist, two forms completed by witnesses, a state-certified scale, photographs, video and other documentation.

For the second attempt, the family gathered a team and the right tools ahead of time as they watched the growth of what became the record fruit.

They did not water or fertilize the tree, deciding to “kind of just leave it alone,” Juliane Pokini said.

Winning was emotional, she said.

RELATED: 2020 Democrat Scorches 'Hyperpartisan' Call To Impeach After Reading Transcript

“We were excited,” Juliane Pokini said. “But at the same time, we were like, finally.

“It was such a long wait.”

The prize avocado was put to good use when the family “made a whole bunch of guacamole” to share with relatives and friends, she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Journalist Dead After Reportedly Receiving Threats from Haitian Government
Hawaii Family's Meticulous Efforts Pay Off as Prized Avocado Grows to World Record Weight
Dead Abortion Doctor's Car of Horrors: Newly Found Fetal Remains Bring Total to Over 2,400
FBI Nabs Naturalized American Citizen Allegedly Spying on Behalf of China
Doctor Who Prescribed Nearly Half a Million Opioid Doses Facing Life in Prison
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×