Big Shift in Mexico, President Puts Relations with US and Canadian Embassies 'On Pause'

 By The Associated Press  August 27, 2024 at 1:03pm
Mexico’s president told reporters Tuesday he has put relations with the United States and Canadian embassies “on pause” after the two countries voiced concerns over a proposed controversial judicial overhaul.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not elaborate on what a pause would mean. It is not a term used in formal diplomatic codes, and Mexico’s foreign ministry did not respond to an Associated Press request for comment about what it would entail.

The judicial overhaul proposal, suggested by the Mexican president during his final weeks in office, has spurred major protests and strikes and wide criticism from investors and financial institutions.

Last week, American ambassador Ken Salazar called the proposal a “risk” to democracy that would endanger Mexico’s commercial relationship with the United States. López Obrador lambasted the ambassador, saying he violated Mexican sovereignty. Salazar has since dialed back his tone, writing on X that he was open to a dialogue.

López Obrador said during his morning press briefing Tuesday he believed the sharp comments were not from Salazar, but rather from the U.S. State Department.

“We’re not going to tell him (Salazar) to leave the country,” he said, “I hope that they promise to be respectful of Mexican’s independence, of our country’s sovereignty. But until that happens, and they continue these policies, it’s on pause.”

He added cheekily, “we are going to take our time,” garnering laughs from some reporters.

López Obrador also accused Canada of interfering with an internal matter for expressing apprehension about the proposal. The three countries share a crucial commercial relationship that reached an estimated $1.8 trillion in trade in 2022. So far, the tensions show no clear signs of how they can affect the longstanding economic and diplomatic relationship between them.

It is not the first time the Mexican state head has thrown around the phrase. In 2022, he announced a diplomatic pause with Spain over a dispute with energy companies. At the time, López Obrador said the pause “is not a break in relations” with Spain, but “nothing more than a respectful and fraternal protest against the abuses and grievances committed against the people of Mexico and our country.”

However, the latest comments aimed at the U.S. ambassador come amid heightened tensions between the two governments in recent months, after the U.S. nailed Mexican drug lord Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada in a peculiar set of events. As more information has been revealed about the case, López Obrador has taken on an increasingly belligerent tone, said Carlos Pérez Ricart, a political analyst at Mexico’s Center for Economic Research and Teaching.

“In other circumstances, in another context, he might have just listened, not escalated the conflict,” Pérez Ricart said. “In the past months, we’ve seen a lot more radical statements towards the United States.”

López Obrador is set to pass the baton to his political ally and President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, who takes office October 1st. Pérez Ricart said while the recent tensions may burden Mexico’s first woman president, it can also help her set herself apart as a more moderate head of state.

Conversation