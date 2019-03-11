SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Buttigieg asks how Pence can support ‘porn star presidency’

In this Feb. 16, 2019, photo, Indiana's Sound Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a stop in Raymond, N.H. Democratic presidential hopeful Buttigieg said Sunday, March 10, that he and Vice President Mike Pence have different views of their Christian faith and that he doesn't understand Pence's loyalty to President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 9:04pm
Modified March 10, 2019 at 9:07pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg said Sunday night that he and Vice President Mike Pence have different views of their Christian faith and that he doesn’t understand Pence’s loyalty to President Donald Trump.

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said his feeling “is that the Scripture is about protecting the stranger, the prisoner, the poor person, and that idea of welcome. That’s what I get in the Gospel when I’m in church.” He said Pence’s view “has a lot more to do with sexuality, a certain view of rectitude.”

Buttigieg said he is puzzled by Pence’s strong support for the president.

“How could Pence allow himself to become the cheerleader of the porn star presidency?” and added, “Is it that he stopped believing in Scripture, when he started believing in Donald Trump?”

Buttigieg made the comments at a CNN town hall in Austin, Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Buttigieg asks how Pence can support ‘porn star presidency’
LA Rams re-sign pass rusher Dante Fowler before free agency
Police responding to report of an armed man at NY hospital
Chicago Symphony musicians on strike after talks break down
Booker, Suns snap 18-game skid to Warriors with 115-111 win
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×