SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Chicago Symphony musicians on strike in contract dispute

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 7:33am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CHICAGO (AP) — Striking musicians at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra are grabbing picket signs instead of piccolos after a lack of progress in contract talks.

Musicians walked a picket line Monday in front of Orchestra Hall, a day after an afternoon performance and negotiations that stretched into Sunday evening. They say management is trying to reduce their pension benefits after nearly a year of negotiations.

The contract expired last September and had been extended to last weekend.

Jeff Alexander, president of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association, says management is disappointed by the strike. The orchestra says in a statement that musicians are making demands that are “unreasonable and detrimental.”

The orchestra acknowledges that retirement benefits are at the center of the dispute. The average annual salary is $187,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Sudan’s lawmakers approve 6-month state of emergency
The Latest: Republican Walker praises Milwaukee choice
US stocks move broadly higher on tech strength; Boeing drops
Tunisia: 12 infants die of hospital-acquired infection
A private gift from Joni Mitchell will soon be a book
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×