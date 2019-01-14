China 2018 exports up 7.1 percent, imports up 12.9 percent

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government reports 2018 exports rose 7.1 percent as a trade battle with Washington intensified, while imports were up 12.9 percent.

Monday’s announcement comes as Beijing tries to reverse a decline in economic growth while facing a potential fall-off in American orders for Chinese goods following President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes in the fight over China’s technology ambitions.

Chinese exporters also face pressure from cooling consumer demand in other global markets.

