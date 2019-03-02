SECTIONS
Democrats 2020: Governors try to crack the senator scramble

In this March 1, 2019, photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee takes part in an interview on an outdoor patio in Seattle. Democrats’ growing presidential primary has expanded beyond Capitol Hill and the diverse, women-dominated group of senators that have dominated the race so far. Inslee on Friday became the first governor in the race, and he declared climate change his top priority. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Published March 1, 2019 at 10:40pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Democrats’ growing presidential primary has expanded beyond Capitol Hill and the diverse, women-dominated group of senators who have dominated the race so far.

Washington state’s Jay Inslee on Friday became the first governor in the race, and he declared climate change his top priority.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper could enter the race soon. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe are still considering bids.

The governors promise to emphasize their experience as proof they can turn Democratic priorities into law.

But they face challenges in getting attention from senators involved in the daily saga of Capitol Hill. The governors also are all middle-aged or older white men at a time when the Democratic base is mostly women, nonwhites and younger voters.

Submit a Correction





