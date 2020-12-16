Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Islamic Extremist Charged in Plot To Hijack Plane, Carry Out Next 9/11

Cholo Abdi Abdullah, who was arrested in the Philippines in 2019, was transferred to US custody on Dec. 15, 2020, on charges that he conspired to carry out a 9/11-style attack on the US.@gmanews / TwitterCholo Abdi Abdullah, who was arrested in the Philippines in 2019, was transferred to US custody on Dec. 15, 2020, on charges that he conspired to carry out a 9/11-style attack on the US. (@gmanews / Twitter)

By The Associated Press
Published December 16, 2020 at 10:17am
P Share Print

Federal authorities have unsealed an indictment charging a Kenyan man with trying to stage a 9/11-style attack on the United States on behalf of the terrorist organization al-Shabab.

Cholo Abdi Abdullah, 30, who was arrested in the Philippines in 2019, was transferred to U.S. custody on Tuesday on charges that he conspired to hijack an aircraft and slam it into a building.

He pleaded not guilty during a brief court appearance on Wednesday and was ordered held without bond.

Prosecutors said Abdullah got flight training in the Philippines and obtained a pilot’s license in preparation for an attack.

TRENDING: Cal Thomas: The 'Stolen' Election Isn't Just About Ballots - It's About Censorship and Suppression

“This case, which involved a plot to use an aircraft to kill innocent victims, reminds us of the deadly threat that radical Islamic terrorists continue to pose to our nation,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in a statement.

Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss called it a “chilling callback to the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001.”

Do you think this man will be found guilty?

Abdullah, prosecutors said, started planning the attack in 2016 under the direction of an al-Shabab commander who was also involved in planning a deadly 2019 attack on a hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

The State Department has designated the Somalia-based Islamic militant group al-Shabab, an al-Qaida affiliate, as a foreign terrorist organization.

Abdullah also researched potential hijacking methods and sought information on how to obtain a U.S. visa.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Islamic Extremist Charged in Plot To Hijack Plane, Carry Out Next 9/11
Report: Trump May Push for Special Counsel To Lead Hunter Biden, Election Fraud Investigations
Report: Biden Picks Former Mayor To Head Transportation Department
The 1st Over-the-Counter Rapid COVID Test Will Soon Be Available in US Stores
Pharma Giant Owners To Face Congressional Grilling in Opioid Crisis Investigation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×