SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Lawyer says Ghosn is not entirely healthy, praises release

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn rides in a car from a building Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Tokyo. Ghosn, the star auto executive credited with rescuing both Renault and Nissan, left a drab Tokyo detention center Wednesday after more than three months in custody, his identity obscured by a surgical mask, hat and construction worker's outfit.(Takuya Inaba/Kyodo News via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 10:23pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TOKYO (AP) — The lawyer for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn says his client isn’t entirely healthy after more than three months of detention.

Lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters Thursday he welcomed Ghosn’s release as a sign that what has been criticized as “hostage justice” in Japan may be starting to end.

Suspects in criminal cases in Japan are usually held until documents are ready for trial. Many had not expected Ghosn to be released for months.

The star auto executive was released Wednesday on 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) bail after being held since his arrest on Nov. 19.

He has repeatedly said he is innocent of the charges of financial misconduct while at Nissan.

TRENDING: Planned Parenthood Sues Trump Administration Over New Rule

Ghosn’s two previous requests for bail were denied.

Hironaka didn’t elaborate on Ghosn’s health.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Lawyer says Ghosn is not entirely healthy, praises release
LeBron James passes Michael Jordan for 4th in career scoring
LaVine scores 39, Bulls beat 76ers 108-107
Report: Government kept tabs on journalists, ‘instigators’
UN: 11 million North Korean need food and kids are stunted
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×