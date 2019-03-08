SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Motorcyclist killed after hitting dead pig in roadway

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 4:13pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LITTLEROCK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcycle rider has died after he hit a dead pig on a Southern California road and was thrown from his bike.

KABC-TV says 57-year-old Bradley St. John was doing about 55 mph Thursday night in Littlerock when he struck the animal, which was directly in his path.

St. John was thrown from his BMW onto the road, where he was struck by a minivan. He died at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol says the minivan had tried swerving to avoid the dead pig but struck both the animal and St. John.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Motorcyclist killed after hitting dead pig in roadway
Republicans release transcript, push back on Trump probes
Biden eyes fundraising challenge amid new sense of urgency
Smollett indicted on 16 counts stemming from reported attack
Alfa Romeo recalls vehicles; cruise control can go haywire
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×