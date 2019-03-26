SECTIONS
NASA Nixes 1st-Ever All-Female Spacewalk over Spacesuit Sizing Problem

Flight Engineer Anne McClain looks at a laptop computer screen inside the U.S. Destiny laboratory module of the International Space Station on Jan. 18, 2019.NASA via APFlight Engineer Anne McClain looks at a laptop computer screen inside the U.S. Destiny laboratory module of the International Space Station on Jan. 18, 2019. McClain was supposed to participate in a spacewalk March 29, 2019 with newly arrived Christina Koch, but McClain pulled herself from the lineup because there’s not enough time to get two mediums suits ready. (NASA via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 26, 2019 at 8:35am
Modified March 26, 2019 at 11:24am
NASA has nixed the first all-female spacewalk over a spacesuit sizing issue.

Astronaut Anne McClain was supposed to float out of the International Space Station this Friday with newly arrived Christina Koch, to replace old batteries.

But McClain pulled herself from the lineup because there’s not enough time to get two medium suits ready for them.

Koch will go out with a male crewmate, Nick Hague.

NASA spokeswoman Brandi Dean said Tuesday that McClain trained before the flight in both medium and large spacesuits.

She wore a medium when she went out on her first spacewalk last Friday and was supposed to switch to a large this week.

But after last week’s spacewalk, she decided that a large would be too big.

It would have taken 12 hours to get another medium spacesuit ready and potentially compromised safety, according to Dean.

These spacewalks are months late, and with cargo deliveries coming up, NASA wants to keep everything on track.

In 54 years of spacewalking, women have only gone outside with men. That’s because men have always outnumbered women in space.

As women continue to make up a greater percentage of the astronaut corps, more gender records will be set and not just in spacewalking, Dean said.

McClain, Koch and Hague are part of NASA’s Astronaut Class of 2013, the only time there have been the same number of women accepted as men.

NASA chose four women and four men that year.

Koch and Hague will continue the battery-swapping work that McClain and Hague began last Friday outside the space station.

Old nickel-hydrogen batteries in the solar power grid are being replaced with new, powerful lithium-ion batteries.

McClain will get another shot at spacewalking April 8 when she ventures outside with Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques.

There are six U.S. spacesuit tops — or hard upper torsos, as NASA calls them — on the station with two considered spares.

Both Hague and Saint-Jacques take large.

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

