Oakland teachers strike ends with tentative contract deal

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 3:53pm
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — School leaders and teachers in Oakland, California, have reached a tentative deal to end a week-long strike.

The school district said Friday that teachers will receive an 11 percent salary increase plus a one-time 3 percent bonus.

Oakland’s 3,000 teachers walked off the job Feb. 21 to demand higher pay, smaller class sizes and more school resources.

The city’s 86 schools stayed open, staffed by a skeleton crew of substitutes and administrators but most students stayed away in support for their striking teachers.

The walkout affected 36,000 students in 86 schools.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Oakland teachers strike ends with tentative contract deal
