Oakland teachers strike ends with tentative contract deal

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — School leaders and teachers in Oakland, California, have reached a tentative deal to end a week-long strike.

The school district said Friday that teachers will receive an 11 percent salary increase plus a one-time 3 percent bonus.

Oakland’s 3,000 teachers walked off the job Feb. 21 to demand higher pay, smaller class sizes and more school resources.

The city’s 86 schools stayed open, staffed by a skeleton crew of substitutes and administrators but most students stayed away in support for their striking teachers.

The walkout affected 36,000 students in 86 schools.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.