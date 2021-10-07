Share
A sign in the Financial District neighborhood of San Francisco bears the Chase Bank logo. (Smith Collection / Getty Images)

Police Arrest Bank Robbery Suspect After the Man Made a Stupid Mistake

 By The Associated Press  October 7, 2021 at 7:07am
A man suspected of robbing a Southern California bank was arrested when he returned to try and rob the same branch the following day, police said.

The man entered a Chase bank in the city of Fountain Valley on Monday afternoon and gave a teller a note demanding money, officials said.

He fled with a “large amount of cash” before officers got to the bank, the Fountain Valley Police Department said in a statement.

Late Tuesday morning, police received a call about another robbery in progress at the same Chase bank, the statement said.

Responding officers arrested the 33-year-old suspect.

The man, who has prior convictions for robbery, was being held at the Orange County Jail for lack of $170,000 bail.

The Associated Press
Conversation