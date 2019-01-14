R. Kelly accuser says he threatened to reveal her sex life

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who accused R. Kelly of sexual abuse says he wrote a letter threatening to reveal details of her sexual history if she didn’t drop a lawsuit.

The woman, Faith Rodgers, and her attorney, Gloria Allred, spoke Monday at a news conference in New York.

Allred says Kelly sent the letter in October to another of Rodgers’ attorneys.

In the letter, a person identifying himself as R. Kelly writes that if the suit went forward, he would have “10 personal male witnesses” testify about Rodgers’ sex life.

It reads she should stop if she “really cares about her own reputation.”

TRENDING: State of ‘National Emergency’? The Law Is Firmly on Donald Trump’s Side

The singer’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, says the letter “looks fake.” Kelly denies any misconduct.

His career has been in turmoil since the airing of a documentary detailing accusations against him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.