Republicans Defy Mask Mandate Still in Place in House Chamber as Dems Ignore New CDC Guidelines

The Associated PressMay 19, 2021 at 10:28am
Republicans are rebelling against the requirement to wear a mask on the House floor, stoking tensions with majority Democrats who are refusing to change the rules despite updated guidance from federal health officials.

The GOP lawmakers opted to keep their masks off during votes on Tuesday.

Their defiance could come at a financial cost. Lawmakers who refuse to wear a mask are subject to a fine of $500 for the first offense. Subsequent offenses can result in a $2,500 fine.

In practice, however, the House Sergeant at Arms is providing a warning for the first offense.

Seven lawmakers will be getting such warnings, according to a list obtained by The Associated Press: Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Chip Roy of Texas, Bob Good of Virginia, Louie Gohmert of Texas and Mary Miller of Illinois

Three more had already received a warning and will be fined $500. They are Reps. Brian Mast of Florida, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa and Beth Van Duyne of Texas.

Under rules imposed by Democrats last year, lawmakers can remove their masks when speaking on the House floor, but otherwise must keep them on when they are in the chamber. There is no requirement for wearing masks in the Senate chamber.

Should masks be required in the House chamber?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently altered its mask guidelines, saying it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to skip face coverings and social distancing in virtually all situations.

Lawmakers and others in the Capitol have stopped wearing masks when moving around the building.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland told reporters that he can’t wait to take his mask off during House floor proceedings. “The reason we can’t take our masks off is because so many Republicans are not vaccinated and are refusing to do it,” he said.

After Tuesday’s votes, several of the Republicans who declined to wear a mask gathered outside the Capitol for a group picture.

Massie tweeted: “We’ve had enough. We are refusing to wear our masks on the floor during this vote in spite of Pelosi’s threat to take $500 from each of us. Her rule is not based on science.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
