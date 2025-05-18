FBI Doubles Cash Reward for 7 Dangerous Inmates Who Escaped from Jail

Officials have increased the reward for the capture of seven imnates who escaped from a New Orleans jail.

FBI Special Agent Jonathan Trapp said Sunday seven of the 10 escapees are still at large and the FBI is offering $10,000 per inmate.

He said he believes members of the public may be aiding the escapees.

The men range in age from 19 to 42 and face a variety of charges including aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery and murder.

Sunday marked a third straight day for at least a dozen law enforcement agencies hunting for seven of the 10 men who escaped from a New Orleans jail by fleeing through a hole behind a toilet.

Of note, the inmates allegedly left a taunting message that the escape was “to [sic] easy” over the hole they escaped from.







A spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police confirmed in an emailed statement that the seven men remained at large Sunday.

It said that the agency was unable to provide details about the scope and target of the investigation for security reasons.

Should people lose their jobs over this mass escape? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The spokesperson added that a multiagency task force was scouring the region for the remaining fugitives.

In a separate statement, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said on Sunday her office’s “main priority remains recovering the prisoners, protecting the public, securing and stabilizing the facility staff, and building.”

At least one of the escaped inmates was captured based on a tip from the public, according to a statement from the FBI on the social media platform X.

The reward for information leading to the capture of inmates still at large has been increased to $5,000 from the ATF in addition to $2,000 from Crimestoppers and $5,000 from the FBI.

The men range from 19 years old to 42, and face a variety of charges including aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery and murder.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick warned that the fugitives are dangerous in a news conference on Friday night but also urged the public “not to panic.”

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said the men were able to get out of the Orleans Justice Center because of “defective locks.”

Hutson said she has continuously raised concerns about the locks to officials and, as recently as this week, advocated for money to fix the aged infrastructure.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.