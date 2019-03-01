Russia to bar athletes drinking beer at doping tests

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOSCOW (AP) — A beer with your urine sample? No longer in Russian sports.

Citing “aggressive” athletes and interference with drug-testing results, Russia has barred sportspeople from drinking alcohol when they’re tested for banned substances.

A post-race beer might help a dehydrated athlete produce a urine sample, but now they’ll have to stick to “large quantities of water” provided by the drug-testers, the Russian anti-doping agency’s deputy CEO, Margarita Pakhnotskaya, said.

She told The Associated Press that drinking was a particular problem with track and field athletes.

“It is not very good for athletes’ behavior at doping control, politeness and following the rules,” she said. “They’d be rude, a bit aggressive.”

TRENDING: Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit Off to Rocky Start Before It Even Begins

The Russian agency even found beer could interfere with the results of the “biological passport” program checking athletes for signs of drug use. “Beer influenced it a lot. It could cause or hide some changes,” Pakhnotskaya said, adding there’s no evidence athletes were deliberately trying to manipulate the tests.

Athletes won’t get a doping ban over a single brew.

Anyone turning up with a brew will be given a “strict” warning to put it away, said Pakhnotskaya, and if they ignore that they’ll be referred to their sport’s governing body.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.