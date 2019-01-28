Russian police recover painting stolen in broad daylight

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOSCOW (AP) — Police have found the painting that was stolen a day ago from Moscow’s famed museum of Russian art in broad daylight.

The painting of mountain ridges by Arkhip Kuindzhi, titled “Ai-Petri. Crimea,” was stolen in front of confused visitors Sunday at the Tretyakov Gallery. Witnesses described a young man who removed the landscape from the wall before they realized that they had seen a theft.

The Interior Ministry says Monday that they have detained a suspect in the theft and recovered the painting that had been hidden at a construction side outside Moscow. Police said the man has been on bail for drug possession since December.

The painting had an insurance equivalent of $185,000 but some other works by Kuindzhi have fetched more that $3 million at auctions.

