WJ Wire
Schiff hires staff with intelligence ties for Trump probes

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, talks to reporters after a day of interviewing Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democrats are undertaking several broad new investigations into President Trump and setting the stage for a post-Robert Mueller world. Schiff, said Republicans had prematurely closed the matter of Russian interference in the 2016 election without interviewing key witnesses and demanding important documents. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 12:30pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee chairman has hired new staff with experience in the intelligence community and law enforcement as he renews an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and begins looking into President Donald Trump’s financial interests.

Rep. Adam Schiff announced Tuesday that he hired Daniel Goldman as senior adviser and director of investigations. Goldman formerly worked in the criminal division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, where former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and other crimes. Goldman worked there until 2017.

Schiff also announced he hired Kathy Suber, who served as a government intelligence officer for two decades, and Lucian Sikorskyj, who worked for the National Security Council and served as a senior analyst to NATO.

