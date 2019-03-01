Southwest sues mechanics union alleging deliberate slowdowns

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Southwest is suing its mechanics’ union over what it claims is an illegal work slowdown that is grounding planes and disrupting flights.

It’s Southwest’s second lawsuit in three years against the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association and the result of raw feelings on both sides after more than six years of fruitless contract negotiations.

The airline filed the lawsuit late Thursday in federal district court in Dallas.

Southwest charges that some workers are pulling planes out of service for minor mechanical items to gain leverage in contract talks.

Union representatives didn’t comment immediately. They have said that supervisors at Southwest pressure mechanics to approve planes for flight, which they say is a safety hazard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.