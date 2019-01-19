Spanish police arrest 7 after Uber, Cabify cars attacked

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in Barcelona say they have arrested seven people on suspicion of attacking cars that work with ride-hailing apps like Uber and Cabify as part of a protest by taxi drivers.

The attacks occurred Friday night after taxi drivers announced an indefinite strike protesting a regional government plan to regulate the ride-hailing services that they argued was too lax.

Catalan public television showed images of protesters trashing cars allegedly used by app-hailing services. One group reportedly smashed a car’s windows while the driver was inside.

Emergency services said they treated a driver after he suffered an anxiety attack when his car was attacked by a group of men.

Taxi drivers are continuing to block a major street in downtown Barcelona on Saturday.

