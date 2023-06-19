Share
The remains of a coat and boots are seen in the mud on the sea bed near the Titanic's stern.
The remains of a coat and boots are seen in the mud on the sea bed near the Titanic's stern. (Institute for Exploration, Center for Archaeological Oceanography - University of Rhode Island - NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration - File / AP)

Sub That Takes Tourists to View Titanic Goes Missing, Coast Guard Rescue Efforts Underway

 By The Associated Press  June 19, 2023 at 9:10am
A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic, according to media reports.

The U.S. Coast Guard told BBC News that a search was underway Monday off the coast of Newfoundland. OceanGate Expeditions confirmed it owned the missing vessel.

“We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely,” the company said in a statement to BBC News. “Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families.”

The U.S. Coast Guard in Boston did not immediately return messages sent by The Associated Press. However, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, said a Canadian military aircraft and a Canadian Coast Guard vessel are assisting the search effort, which is being led by the U.S. Coast Guard.

In 2021, OceanGate Expeditions began what it expected to become an annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of the iconic ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in 1912.

The company said at the time that in addition to archaeologists and marine biologists, the expeditions also would include roughly 40 paid tourists who would take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible.

The initial group of tourists was funding the expedition by spending anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 apiece.

Conversation