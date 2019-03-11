SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

The Latest: Bouteflika delays Algeria elections, won’t run

Demonstrators stage a protest to denounce President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term on Place de la Republique in Paris, Sunday, March 10, 2019. The protesters are challenging Bouteflika's fitness to run for a fifth term in next month's election. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 10:47am
Modified March 11, 2019 at 10:55am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The Latest on the political situation and protests in Algeria (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has announced a delay to next month’s presidential election and is bowing to unprecedented public protests and promising not to seek a fifth term.

After 20 years in power, Bouteflika announced the dramatic move Monday in a letter to the Algerian people released by his office. He is promising an interim leadership structure to plan new elections, and says he will not seek to run again.

Bouteflika, who is 82, has barely been seen in public since a 2013 stroke. He has faced unprecedented protests in recent weeks demanding that he abandon plans to seek another term.

TRENDING: House Democrats Celebrate ‘For the People Act’

___

11 a.m.

Algerian workers are holding scattered walkouts and students are gathering for protests as their tense nation waits to see whether ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika offers any concessions in the face of unprecedented protests.

Algerian media and protest leaders expect Monday to be a decisive day for the gas-rich North African country, after Bouteflika returned home Sunday from two weeks in a Swiss hospital.

His absence saw mounting, massive demonstrations demanding that he withdraw his candidacy for a fifth term in next month’s election.

Security is high Monday in Algiers, where some businesses are shuttered by strikes and high school and university students are planning protest-related activity.

Algerians have hardly seen Bouteflika since he suffered a stroke in 2013, and anger has mounted at the country’s secretive power structure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







The Latest: Bouteflika delays Algeria elections, won’t run
UAW chief raises strike pay, issues warning to automakers
German soccer club pays tribute to deceased neo-Nazi fan
Iranian lawyer who defended women protesters gets 7 years
The Latest: May travels to Strasbourg to meet with Juncker
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×