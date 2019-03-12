SECTIONS
Tim Tebow reassigned to minor league camp by Mets

New York Mets' Tim Tebow (15) bats in the first inning during an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, March 7, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 8:35am
Modified March 12, 2019 at 8:40am
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow has been reassigned to minor league camp by the New York Mets after hitting .267 with one RBI in eight spring training games.

The 31-year-old outfielder attended big league camp for the second straight year and is expected to start the season at Triple-A Syracuse. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner for 4 for 15 with no extra-base hits in 18 plate appearances during spring training.

Tebow batted .273 with six home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBIs in 84 games for Double-A Binghamton last year.

New York also optioned right-handers Paul Sewald and Jacob Rhame to Syracuse on Tuesday and re-assigned right-hander Arquimedes Caminero, infielder Andres Gimenez, infielder Dilson Herrera, outfielder Rymer Liriano and catcher Ali Sanchez to minor league camp.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

