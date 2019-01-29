Trump to be interviewed by CBS’ Brennan before Super Bowl

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — CBS News says “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan will sit down with President Donald Trump for an interview that will air before Sunday’s Super Bowl.

CBS says the interview will be taped Friday. Part of it will air during the regular “Face the Nation” broadcast Sunday morning, while the rest will be shown around 3:30 p.m. EST during CBS’ pregame coverage.

Trump declined to be interviewed by NBC when it aired the Super Bowl in 2018. He did join Fox News Channel’s Bill O’Reilly for an interview that aired during the Fox Broadcasting Company’s pregame show before the 2017 Super Bowl.

President Barack Obama did a pre-Super Bowl interview during each of the eight years he was in the White House.

