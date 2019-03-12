SECTIONS
US consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in February

FILE- This Nov. 16, 2018, file photo shows gas prices at a pump in West Mifflin, Pa. On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for February. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 5:31am
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in February, pushed up slightly by higher gasoline and housing costs even as the prices for autos and clothing slumped.

The Labor Department says the consumer price index rose a modest 1.5 percent last month from a year ago. Inflation has been muted despite the solid job market, causing average hourly earnings — after being adjusted for consumer prices — to climb 1.9 percent in the past year. This marks the strongest inflation-adjusted wage growth since November 2015, an increase that would likely help consumer spending and economic growth.

Housing costs continue to outpace overall inflation, rising 3.4 percent from a year ago.

Excluding the volatile energy and food categories, core prices increased 0.1 percent in February and 2.1 percent from a year ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

