SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

US mortgage rates increased this week; 30-year at 4.41 pct.

This Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 photo shows a newly constructed home with a fore sale sign in Natick, Mass. On Thursday, March 7, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 9:54am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose modestly this week, but they remain slightly lower than they were a year ago.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 4.41 percent from at 4.35 percent during the prior week. The average was 4.46 percent a year ago, but rates climbed for much of 2018 and peaked at nearly 5 percent in early November.

The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate loans rose to 3.83 percent from 3.77 percent during the prior week

Mortgage rates often move in sync with the interest paid on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes. Rising rates in 2018 suppressed home sales, but the lower levels in recent months point to the possibility of sales gains this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Detainee tries to flee, but his orange jumpsuit betrays him
US mortgage rates increased this week; 30-year at 4.41 pct.
Lawyers, doctors join Algeria protests against ailing leader
The Latest: Pelosi says Omar unaware of Israel words impact
Iran appoints hard-line cleric as new judiciary chief
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×