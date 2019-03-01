SECTIONS
Video shows Giants CEO Larry Baer in altercation with wife

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 3:27pm
Modified March 1, 2019 at 3:58pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A video posted by TMZ on Friday shows Giants President and CEO Larry Baer in a physical altercation with his wife at a San Francisco park.

Baer’s wife, Pam, was seated in a chair when the video shows he reached over her to grab for a cellphone in her right hand and she toppled sideways to the ground in the chair screaming “Oh my God!” and kicking a leg.

Witnesses saw the ordeal in the public plaza. Baer, holding the phone, says “Stop, Pam, stop,” then walks away alone.

“Regrettably today we had a heated argument in public over a family matter,” the couple said in a statement issued Friday afternoon through the team. “We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue.”

Officer Joseph Tomlinson of the San Francisco Police Department said officers didn’t respond at the time, but police are aware of the incident and are investigating.

Major League Baseball said in a statement that it “is aware of the incident and, just like any other situation like this, will immediately begin to gather the facts. We will have no further comment until this process is completed.”

Baer was part of the ownership group that bought the Giants in 1992 to keep them in San Francisco, where the club won the World Series in 2010, ’12 and ’14. He took over as CEO on Jan. 1, 2012.

He earlier this week traveled to Las Vegas for a second time to meet with Bryce Harper, who wound up agreeing on a $330 million, 13-year contract with the Phillies.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

