How This Archaeological Find Shows the Ancient Link Between Israel and Persia

Israel and Iran are in the news today as they, alongside the United States, trade blows in a war for the future of the Middle East.

But Israel and Iran — once known as Persia — were at odds millennia ago as well.

In 586 BC, the southern Kingdom of Judah was taken into captivity by Babylon, which was then overthrown by the Persian Empire.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.