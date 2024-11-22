MSNBC Personalities Panic Over New Attorney General Nominee Pam Bondi: 'Worse Than ... Matt Gaetz'

Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump’s new pick for attorney general, has liberals panicking.

The side of the American political spectrum that pretends to respect public roles for women — but slaps down distaff dissenters with particular venom — is reacting with open terror that a woman could well succeed as the head of the Justice Department in a Trump administration “because she is competent.”

And that should tell Americans all they really need to know.

Bondi’s nomination was announced by Trump on Thursday night, only hours after his previous choice, now-former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration.

Gaetz — who has been a rhetorical bomb thrower in the House since his election in 2016 — was an instant lightning rod for critics on the left and the right, who focused on allegations of sexual misconduct as well as his demonstrable inexperience for the top job at the DOJ. (His congressional biography barely mentions practicing law.)

Bondi, 59, is a career prosecutor who served as the Sunshine State’s attorney general from 2011 to 2019. A woman whose name surfaced as a potential attorney general during the first Trump administration, she carries none of the baggage that surrounded Gaetz.

And that has liberals petrified.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber” on Thursday, liberal commentator Jason Johnson, a professor of politics and journalisn at Morgan State University in Baltimore summed up the case perfectly:

Jason Johnson reacts to Trump’s AG pick on MSNBC: “Pam Bondi is exactly what I was saying in the last segment that we should all fear, because she’s competent … She is a dangerous and effective pick, and that’s frankly worse than what we would have got with Matt Gaetz…” pic.twitter.com/rajt0ovEqs — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 21, 2024

“Pam Bondi is exactly what I was saying in the last segment that we should all fear, because she is competent. We may not agree with her ideologically, but she actually knows how to do this job,” Johnson said.

“So if anyone on the Democratic side or anyone who cared about liberty or justice was thinking, well, maybe Matt Gaetz will screw this up and that will give us time, no. Pam Bondi knows what she is doing.”

And God forbid the United States should have an attorney general who “knows what she is doing.”

After four years of the cretinous Merrick Garland in the post — devoting his time and the American people’s tax dollars to politically persecuting Donald Trump, investigating parents concerned about their children’s education and harrassing pro-life Americans with police-state tactics — the U.S. could have an AG who cares about actually enforcing the law, and has a proven record of doing it.

That’s exactly what liberals don’t want in the attorney general’s office.

“She is a dangerous and effective pick, and that’s, frankly, worse than what we would have got with Matt Gaetz, even with the deplorable moral background that he has,” Johnson said.

MSNBC’s Alex Wagner, host of “Alex Wagner Tonight,” chimed in with what, to liberals, must have been a damning segment — but to sane Americans came across as exactly the opposite.

MSNBC Accidentally Proves Pam Bondi Is the PERFECT AG Pick “She will be every bit the loyalist that Matt Gaetz would have been, just with a little more legal experience and a little less baggage.” Pam Bondi is also: • ferociously against “Venezuelan prisoners coming straight… pic.twitter.com/Eei6guY0Yo — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) November 22, 2024

“She will be every bit the loyalist that Matt Gaetz would have been, just with a little more legal experience and a little less baggage,” Wagner said.

Really?

First of all, a career as a prosecutor and eight years running the legal system of one of the country’s largest, most important states, is not “a little more legal experience.”

Second, being a “Trump loyalist” in Bondi’s case means adhering to the rule of law. She was a member of Trump’s defense team during his first impeachment, a gossamer-thin case dreamed up by Democrats in a desperate attempt to derail Trump’s successful first term.

The infuriating truth of the matter — and one the establishment media won’t ever admit — is that, going back to the Obama administration and the despicable Eric Holder, the Justice Department has been warped by Democrats into a politicized machine. (Remember that secretive meeting between Holder’s successor, Loretta Lynch, and former President Bill Clinton on an airport tarmac in Arizona?)

Reversing that is a labor to make cleaning the Augean stables look easy, and Trump’s first term — beset by a disgracefully corrupted FBI and distracted by the “Russia collusion” hoax and an obscenity of an impeachment case — was not the time for it.

A Trump second term — with a proven leader like Bondi at the helm — could well be.

And that’s what liberals are afraid of.

