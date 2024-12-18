Band-Aid on a Budget Bleed: Why Congress Must Reject the Continuing Resolution

The House of Representatives is poised to vote on a 1,547-page monstrosity misleadingly called a continuing resolution.

Slapped together at the eleventh hour with a looming Dec. 20 deadline, this bloated piece of legislation is nothing short of a betrayal of the American people. With hidden agenda items, unjustifiable spending hikes and blatant power grabs, this bill is exactly what’s wrong with Washington.

If there was ever a time to take a stand and demand accountability, it’s now. Here’s why we

must vote NO on this so-called continuing resolution.

Congress has had months — MONTHS — to settle on a straightforward funding bill to keep the government open and running smoothly. Yet, the Democrats have done what they do best — wait until the last minute to cram a massive, pork-filled bill down America’s throat.

Shockingly, only eight pages of this 1,547-page bill actually pertain to the continuing resolution itself — a simple continuation of funding to avoid a government shutdown.

The rest? A swampy grab-bag of new spending measures, special-interest favors and hidden atrocities aimed at eroding your liberties under the guise of “governing.”

Do you have time to read 1,547 pages in just three days? Neither do most members of Congress — and that’s the point. They’re trying to pass this monstrosity without scrutiny. Why? Because they know the more you learn, the angrier you’ll become.

Even Elon Musk, a successful entrepreneur and outspoken advocate for transparency, has called out this bill for the sham that it is. Musk took to social media platform X to expose the truth, describing the bill as “full of pork” and urging that “this bill should not pass.” When someone of Musk’s stature speaks out so bluntly, we’d better pay attention.

Among its many outrages, the bill includes a pay raise for members of Congress. That’s right — our already highly-paid, out-of-touch lawmakers want their $174,000 annual salaries bumped up to an astounding $243,000 per year. All while inflation is crippling hard-working American families and small businesses.

And it gets worse. The legislation also exempts members of Congress from being forced to use Obamacare like the rest of us. These hypocritical elites want to line their pockets and ensure their comfort while dismissing the struggles of everyday Americans. Where’s the fairness in that?

The bill sneakily provides a one-year extension of funding for the State Department’s Global Engagement Center. Sounds harmless, right? Don’t be fooled. This agency has funneled taxpayer money into organizations deliberately suppressing conservative voices online, including platforms like Breitbart News.

This is nothing less than funding censorship with YOUR hard-earned money. Is this what “we the people” signed up for when we elected members to serve our interests? The Democrats want to silence opposition while pretending to fight for democracy.

To make matters worse, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia aptly described this bill for what it truly is — not a continuing resolution, but a complete “omnibus.”

For those who may not know, an omnibus is a legislative strategy where all 12 appropriations bills are bundled into one, leading to increased spending levels across the board with little accountability.

By cramming so much into this bill, the Democrats demonstrate their reckless disregard for fiscal responsibility. They’ve packed in enough pork to bust the budget wide open. This isn’t governance — it’s greed and excess masquerading as public service.

Why the rush to jam through this bloated bill? It’s the same tired tactic we’ve seen time and time again. Create a crisis — like the threat of a government shutdown — and use it as an excuse to ram through partisan pet projects at the last minute.

The result? America gets saddled with irresponsible spending and broken promises while the swamp’s elite continue to thrive.

The math doesn’t add up, and neither does the politics. This isn’t governing for the people — it’s governing against the people. At 1,547 pages, this continuing resolution represents everything Americans can’t stand about Washington D.C.: backroom deals, bureaucratic waste and contempt for transparency.

Here’s the truth:

• The continuing resolution should ONLY be eight pages. That’s all it takes to keep the government running while more responsible legislation gets hashed out.

• This bill is a shameful power grab. It’s filled with giveaways to bureaucrats and special interests, all at the expense of hard-working taxpayers.

• We deserve better. This bill is not only an embarrassment — it’s an insult.

You have the right to demand accountability and fiscal responsibility. America deserves funding legislation that reflects our values and priorities — not a bloated deal packed with hidden traps.

Call your representative. Write an email. Use social media to amplify your voice. Do whatever it takes to shut down this disgraceful continuing resolution.

Our Founding Fathers envisioned a government that served the people, not one that enriched itself at their expense. This 1,547-page continuing resolution betrays that vision and everything we stand for as a nation.

Say NO to wasteful spending. Say NO to censorship. Say NO to compromises that disrespect the American people.

The time to act is now. Demand your representatives vote NO on the continuing resolution — because America deserves better.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.