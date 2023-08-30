Biden Administration Announces It's Sending a 'Significant New Equipment Package' to Ukraine

The U.S. will continue to support the Ukrainian war effort, the Biden administration has confirmed.

In a statement published by the U.S. Department of State, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced a range of military supplies would be sent to Ukraine as its conflict with Russia shows no end in sight.

“Today we are announcing the next package of military assistance to aid Ukraine as it defends its territory and protects its people. This package contains important capabilities to help Ukraine on the battlefield,” the statement read.

“It includes AIM-9M missiles for air defense, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, mine-clearing equipment, Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets, over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, ambulances, demolition munitions for obstacle clearing, as well as spare parts, services, training, and transportation,” it continued.

“This package of weapons and equipment, which are valued at $250 million, is being executed under drawdowns previously directed for Ukraine,” the statement added.

Blinken went on to denounce the “brutal war of conquest” wagered by Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin.

“Every day, Russia continues to wage a brutal war of conquest that has killed many of Ukraine’s civilians and displaced millions of its people,” he wrote.

“Their attacks on Ukraine’s ports and grain infrastructure have caused price volatility in food and grain markets and worsened hunger and global food insecurity around the world.”

“Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks,” Blinken continued. “Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes.”

Today we are announcing a significant new assistance package for Ukraine. Guided rockets, anti-armor, and other munitions will help Ukraine’s military forces to defend their country’s sovereignty, territory, and people. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 29, 2023

The Biden administration remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022. However, public opinion polls have indicated that the American public is becoming increasingly skeptical of the billions of dollars of military support that Washington is providing.

Earlier this month, a poll by CNN found that most Americans oppose Congress authorizing additional funding to support to Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A majority of the US opposes Congress authorizing additional funding to support Ukraine in the war, a new CNN poll finds https://t.co/0CFqoAVZx4 — CNN (@CNN) August 4, 2023

“Overall, 55% say the US Congress should not authorize additional funding to support Ukraine vs. 45% who say Congress should authorize such funding,” the outlet reported.

“And 51% say that the US has already done enough to help Ukraine while 48% say it should do more. A poll conducted in the early days of the Russian invasion in late February 2022 found 62% who felt the US should have been doing more.”

Regardless of opinion in America, the conflict remains a major geopolitical flashpoint that has inflicted untold misery on the region.

Last week, The New York Times reported that the total number of casualties was nearing half a million people, with that figure inevitably set to increase in the coming weeks and months.

