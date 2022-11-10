Biden Drops Ominous Hint: 'There's a Lot of Ways' for Government to 'Look' at Elon Musk

President Joe Biden addressed the implications of Elon Musk’s ownership of the social media giant Twitter in a Wednesday news conference.

At the event, Biden’s first public remarks following the Tuesday midterm elections, Jenny Leonard of Bloomberg questioned Biden on Musk’s business activities.

Leonard went so far as to ask Biden if Musk posed a threat to American national security, citing the involvement of foreign countries such as Saudi Arabia in Musk’s Twitter deal.

Biden chuckled in response to the question, and took several seconds to formulate his answer.

Reporter: Do you think Elon Musk is a threat National Security?

Biden: *laughs* I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation with other countries is worthy of being looked at pic.twitter.com/HrFKWPZFmi — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2022

The president was careful to avoid accusing Musk of wrongdoing, while suggesting that his activities should be scrutinized.

“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationship with other countries is worthy of being looked at,” Biden said.

“Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate — I’m not suggesting that.

Should the government leave Elon Musk alone? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I’m suggesting that it’s worth being looked at.”

“That’s all I’ll say,” Biden said, but then noted, ominously, that “there’s a lot of ways” for the government to look at Musk before moving on to the next question.

Biden didn’t make it clear why he sees Musk’s business activities as worthy of scrutiny.

According to an Oct. 31 report in Forbes, Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, a nephew of Saudi King Muhammad bin Salman, and his publicly invested trading firm Kingdom Holdings owned 4 percent of the company. That’s the second largest ownership stake behind Musk, Forbes reported.

Biden also addressed the implications of Tuesday’s midterms in the news conference.

The Democrat took a victory lap after contests in which Republicans did not perform nearly as well as expected.

Control of the House and Senate remained undecided on Thursday.

According to a Wednesday report from CNBC, Democrats could still keep control of the U.S Senate if they win two of three contests in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

In Arizona, the race between Republican Blake Masters and incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly was officially undecided Thursday, though Kelly had a lead.

In Georgia, a runoff will be necessary between Republican candidate Hershel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

In Nevada, Republican Adam Lexalt’s challenge to incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wasn’t decided Thursday, though Laxalt held a lead.

In the House, Republicans were moving closer to winning a majority Thursday, according to Newsweek, with about a dozen races yet to be called.

Biden described the results as a “good day, I think, for democracy,” going on to suggest he fully intends to run for a second term, according to CBS News.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.