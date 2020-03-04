SECTIONS
Biden Snatches Minnesota After Klobuchar Clears the Way, Adds More States to His Tally

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden greets restaurant patrons at the Buttercup Diner in Oakland, California, on March 3, 2020.Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden greets restaurant patrons at the Buttercup Diner in Oakland, California, on March 3, 2020. (Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2020 at 8:11pm
This is a timeline from The Associated Press of the latest on the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries.

9:50 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Minnesota’s Democratic presidential primary. The state has 75 delegates at stake.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s abrupt withdrawal from the presidential race gave Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders a sudden opportunity to lock up her home state on Super Tuesday.

Instead, Biden won the state after receiving Klobuchar’s endorsement.

Sanders easily won Minnesota’s caucuses in 2016 and has a large and motivated progressive base in the state, offsetting Klobuchar’s presumed home-field advantage in a race that was increasingly seen as tight before she dropped out Monday.

Biden has also won Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia.

Sanders has won Vermont and Colorado.

__

9:30 p.m.

Joe Biden has won Tennessee’s Democratic presidential primary. The state has 64 delegates at stake.

Deadly overnight tornadoes delayed the start of Super Tuesday presidential primary voting in Nashville and another Tennessee county, spurring elections officials to redirect voters from some polling places to alternate locations.

In a state where Republicans hold every major elected office, including seven of the nine congressional seats, the Democratic primary voting base has a history of being more moderate than that of other states.

Biden has also won Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has won Vermont and Colorado.

