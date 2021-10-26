With gas prices 57 percent higher Monday than they were a year ago, Americans who wanted President Joe Biden in the White House are paying a price.

The AAA map of gas prices shows that states that went blue in 2020 are going red now, with 15 of the 20 states with the highest prices having voted for Biden last year.

The map, which paints high-price states in red and low-price ones in blue, labels red California at $4.55 a gallon; progressive Washington at $3.88 a gallon; swing state Pennsylvania at $3.56 a gallon; and staunchly Democratic New York at $3.53. Meanwhile, states that went red in 2020 are in the low-price blue, including Oklahoma, which just tops $3 a gallon by a fraction of a penny; Texas and Arkansas at $3.03; and Mississippi at $3.06.

“We haven’t seen prices this high since September of 2014,” said Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson.

Monday’s average of $3.39 is 20 cents more than a month ago, $1.22 more than a year ago, and 77 cents more than in 2019.

In fact, the not-so-old days of $2 gasoline appear to have vanished.

Republicans called attention to the fact with a tweet reading, “MSNBC on skyrocketing gas prices: ‘There is not a single state in the United States that has an average below $3 a gallon.’”

MSNBC on skyrocketing gas prices: “There is not a single state in the United States that has an average below $3 a gallon.” pic.twitter.com/bUbixT8NDz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 25, 2021

In doing the calculations down in Georgia, filling a 15-gallon tank would cost a driver $45.90, about $9 more than what buyers paid in January 2020, according to WTGS-TV.

Biden last week said there was not much he could, would or should do about the issue, suggesting that the long-term triumph of renewable energy would make any pain suffered today inconsequential.

In the CNN town hall last week, Biden admitted he has no immediate solution to the problem of skyrocketing gas prices. He should have thought about that before cancelling the Keystone XL Pipeline. 🔁 RT if you agree.https://t.co/BrvdcTKSfF — Heritage Action (@Heritage_Action) October 25, 2021

“There are limitations to what any president can do, as it relates to gas prices,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday, according to CNBC.

Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill said the Biden administration needs to “take the handcuffs” off of energy-producing states such as hers.

“I don’t think that the administration can create a problem and then declare an emergency arising from the problem it created,” Murril said. “That’s not an emergency; that’s a problem you created yourself.”

Economist Stephen Moore told Fox Business there is no mystery behind the increase, which he said was part of the overall Biden administration’s mistake in shrugging off inflation concerns.

“Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell have been consistently wrong this year about inflation. They said it was transitory. They said it would not get out of control. They didn’t expect 6 percent inflation, which we’re knocking the door on right now. So they’ve just been consistently wrong. It’s that simple. And I’m going to stick with my prediction that I do think you’re gonna see gas prices approach $5 a gallon nationally because of the shortage,” he said.

“If you look at the prices, they’re rising across the board. I’m especially concerned about the energy price increases, the price of coal, the price of natural gas, the price of gasoline at the pump and oil are rising. We’re, I think, about $84 a barrel now on oil. And I’ve got to tell your audience this is not some kind of natural event — this is a specific policy designed by the Biden administration to produce less oil and gas,” he said.

