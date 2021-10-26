Share
News
A gas station is seen at night in the stock image above.
A gas station is seen at night in the stock image above. (WendellandCarolyn / Getty Images)

Biden's America: Latest Stats Say You Can't Find Gas Below $3 Per Gallon Anywhere in the Country

 By Jack Davis  October 25, 2021 at 5:28pm
Share

With gas prices 57 percent higher Monday than they were a year ago, Americans who wanted President Joe Biden in the White House are paying a price.

The AAA map of gas prices shows that states that went blue in 2020 are going red now, with 15 of the 20 states with the highest prices having voted for Biden last year.

The map, which paints high-price states in red and low-price ones in blue, labels red California at $4.55 a gallon; progressive Washington at $3.88 a gallon; swing state Pennsylvania at $3.56 a gallon; and staunchly Democratic New York at $3.53. Meanwhile, states that went red in 2020 are in the low-price blue, including Oklahoma, which just tops $3 a gallon by a fraction of a penny; Texas and Arkansas at $3.03; and Mississippi at $3.06.

“We haven’t seen prices this high since September of 2014,” said Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson.

Monday’s average of $3.39 is 20 cents more than a month ago, $1.22 more than a year ago, and 77 cents more than in 2019.

Trending:
'Identifiable Harm': Biden Kills JFK File Release, Issues Baffling Statement

In fact, the not-so-old days of $2 gasoline appear to have vanished.

Republicans called attention to the fact with a tweet reading, “MSNBC on skyrocketing gas prices: ‘There is not a single state in the United States that has an average below $3 a gallon.’”

In doing the calculations down in Georgia, filling a 15-gallon tank would cost a driver $45.90, about $9 more than what buyers paid in January 2020, according to WTGS-TV.

Biden last week said there was not much he could, would or should do about the issue, suggesting that the long-term triumph of renewable energy would make any pain suffered today inconsequential.

“There are limitations to what any president can do, as it relates to gas prices,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday, according to CNBC.

Related:
John Kerry Appears to Be Profiting from China's 'Ongoing Genocide' via a $1 Million Investment: Report

Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill said the Biden administration needs to “take the handcuffs” off of energy-producing states such as hers.

“I don’t think that the administration can create a problem and then declare an emergency arising from the problem it created,” Murril said. “That’s not an emergency; that’s a problem you created yourself.”

Economist Stephen Moore told Fox Business there is no mystery behind the increase, which he said was part of the overall Biden administration’s mistake in shrugging off inflation concerns.

“Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell have been consistently wrong this year about inflation. They said it was transitory. They said it would not get out of control. They didn’t expect 6 percent inflation, which we’re knocking the door on right now. So they’ve just been consistently wrong. It’s that simple. And I’m going to stick with my prediction that I do think you’re gonna see gas prices approach $5 a gallon nationally because of the shortage,” he said.

“If you look at the prices, they’re rising across the board. I’m especially concerned about the energy price increases, the price of coal, the price of natural gas, the price of gasoline at the pump and oil are rising. We’re, I think, about $84 a barrel now on oil. And I’ve got to tell your audience this is not some kind of natural event — this is a specific policy designed by the Biden administration to produce less oil and gas,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Biden's America: Latest Stats Say You Can't Find Gas Below $3 Per Gallon Anywhere in the Country
DeSantis Announces Big Offer for Out-of-State Police Officers Suffering Under Vaccine Mandates and Other Mistreatment
Treasury Sec: Americans Will Suffer Under Biden's Historic Inflation for at Least 14 More Months
Cancel Culture Comes for NFL Announcer Tony Romo After On-Air Joke About Tom Brady's Wife
Officer Hears Something from the Basement of Day Care, What Was Found Behind a False Wall Lands Operator in Prison
See more...

Conversation