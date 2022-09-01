An upcoming tell-all book is breaking down the long-rumored tension between former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

The carefully cultivated image of a “bromance” between Obama and Biden, as the Daily Mail described it, seems to fall apart in “The Long Alliance: The Imperfect Union of Joe Biden and Barack Obama” by Gabriel Debenedetti.

According to snippets of “The Long Alliance” obtained by the Mail, in the days when both men sat in the Senate, Obama thought Biden was “condescending” with a tendency to “ramble, clearly loving every minute of it.”

Debenedetti highlights one incident that allegedly took place when then-Sen. Biden was holding forth during a confirmation hearing for President George W. Bush’s secretary of state nominee Condoleeza Rice in 2005.

Obama reportedly passed a note to a staffer that read “Shoot. Me. Now.”

The book describes a strained relationship between the two, with Obama allegedly telling his adviser David Axelrod, “Joe Biden is a decent guy but, man, that guy can just talk and talk. It’s an incredible thing to see.”

Further, Debenedetti makes the claim that Biden “rolled his eyes behind Obama’s back at his aloofness and glad-handing with fellow pols” and was taken aback by Obama’s “humorlessness.”

Obama, in an assessment that would later prove true, was convinced that Biden’s many gaffes would provide their political opponents with “ammunition.”

Their relationship is reported to have improved after Obama’s inauguration, with Obama instituting weekly meetings between them, according to “The Long Alliance.”

But the awkwardness would return after the shellacking that congressional Democrats took in the 2010 midterm elections. The accompanying rumors that Obama was considering Hillary Clinton to replace Biden on the 2012 presidential ticket left Biden “distraught,” Debenedetti writes.

Obama denied the rumor publicly in the run-up to the 2012 election. But then, with the election coming up fast, Biden was accused of “betrayal,” according to Debenedetti, for telling the media that he supported gay marriage — denying Obama the politically valuable planned reveal in an upcoming television spot.

It was a move that allegedly left Obama “pissed.”

Seeming slights from Obama have persisted after his presidency and during Biden’s.

In April, Obama referred to Biden as the vice president during a White House visit. The comment was ostensibly played for laughs but nevertheless made headlines.

PAINFUL: Barack Obama INSULTS Biden to his FACE as audience laughs at Humiliated Joe. After mocking Biden the entire room IGNORES JOE as they fawn over Obama. Biden stands ALONE at White House. In case you were wondering who the REAL President of the United States is. Wow pic.twitter.com/aY7uv5mr3m — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 5, 2022

“The Long Alliance” is set to come out on Sept. 13.

