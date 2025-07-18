Big Pharma Exec Bolts Toward Women's Bathroom After James O'Keefe Asks About COVID Vaccine Bombshell

A senior Johnson & Johnson scientist said on hidden camera that the company’s COVID-19 vaccine was rushed, inadequately tested, and not proven to be safe or effective, according to a report.

James O’Keefe published the footage earlier this week through O’Keefe Media Group.

In a sting video taken in a restaurant, J&J lead regulatory scientist Joshua Rys (Associate Manager Regulatory Affairs at Johnson & Johnson, per his LinkedIn) told an undercover reporter that his company’s vaccine was unproven and not ready for prime time when it rolled out four years ago.

By the end of a video posted by O’Keefe, Rys sought the safety of a women’s restroom after he was confronted.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

BREAKING: Johnson & Johnson Lead Scientist Confesses J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Was 'Not Safe and Effective,' Reveals “Lack of Research” From Rushing to Release Vaccine: “People Wanted It, We Gave It to Them” “Do you have any idea the lack of research that was done on those products… pic.twitter.com/yEeyXy8toI — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 15, 2025

Rys at one point early in the video said, “We basically just had a race to figure out who could solve [the pandemic] best. People wanted it, and we gave it to them.”

“We didn’t do the typical tests,” Rys also said, referring to standard vaccine safety trials. “This was just, ‘Let’s test it on some lab models … and just throw it to the wind and see what happens.”

“Do you have any idea the lack of research that was done on those products?” he asked the reporter.

Rys also appeared to admit that the public wasn’t told the full truth about the jabs that were supposed to end the pandemic.

“I’m sure somebody is going to get sued for that stuff — eventually,” he claimed.

On the claim that the vaccines were “safe and effective,” Rys said bluntly, “There’s no proof. None of that stuff was safe and effective.”

While unaware he was being recorded, he further noted that industry decisions were based on outside pressure.

“The government is like, ‘… We need help. We need to figure this out. You’re solving this problem,’” Rys said in reference to Operation Warp Speed.

After making the comments to the undercover reporter, O’Keefe confronted Rys at the restaurant.

In the video, Rys attempted to escape the encounter, walking toward several exits before heading toward a women’s restroom.

O’Keefe followed, asking Rys to clarify his comments on camera. Rys did not respond.

Outside, Rys grabbed a bicycle and left the scene without addressing the statements, but not before turning red.

As of Friday morning, neither Joshua Rys nor Johnson & Johnson had responded to O’Keefe Media Group’s video.

The full footage, including the confrontation and hidden camera interview, is posted to O’Keefe’s social media accounts.

